Warm afternoons and chilly mornings for Phoenix area this week

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. on Saturday, 12/9/2023.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hope your weekend is going great! This Sunday won’t be as breezy as it was on Saturday, but the morning will be just as cool. Most places will be waking up in the mid-40s, so grab a jacket and some layers if you’re heading out doing some errands or going to farmers’ markets. Overall, it will be a great day with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s, perfect for those outdoor plans.

We are tracking some high pressure that will settle in over Arizona these next couple of days, and this will keep temperatures above average in the low 70s when we should be in the upper 60s. This high pressure will also keep our state dry these next seven days.

For the start of the work week, we will be mostly cloudy with very chilly mornings, so keep that in mind when getting ready for work with the kids ready for school. The clouds will stick around through Tuesday, making way for a sunny rest of the week, while the highs will be in the low 70s. The lows will be in the mid-40s, so don’t let that warm afternoon fool you.

Next weekend is looking great, though slightly warmer than this weekend, as highs will be in the mid-70s. For the high country this upcoming week, we are tracking very cold mornings with lows Nearing the single digits for areas around Flagstaff. If you have any outdoor plants, make sure you cover them or bring them inside so they don’t freeze and also be mindful of your pipes.

