Teen dies after a UTV rollover in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen died early Saturday morning after a UTV rolled over in north Scottsdale. Police were called around 1 a.m. to an area near Jomax and Hayden roads, where they found the UTV. Police say the vehicle rolled over with eight passengers on board. Two of them were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them later died.

Police have not released the name of the teen who died because of their age. Authorities haven’t said what led up to the crash nor if intoxication or speeding were factors.

