Teen boy dead after shooting at central Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in central Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., Phoenix Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers arrived and found a teen boy who had been shot. The teen was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The area will be closed off as detectives investigate what led to the shooting. Police have not yet released any suspect information.

