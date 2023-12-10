Your Life
Teen boy dead after shooting at central Phoenix apartment complex

Police say the shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Police say the shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in central Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., Phoenix Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers arrived and found a teen boy who had been shot. The teen was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The area will be closed off as detectives investigate what led to the shooting. Police have not yet released any suspect information.

