Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from tornado in Tennessee

A pizza restaurant employee saved his fellow employees and customers inside the restaurant just as a tornado blew through Hendersonville.
By Danica Sauter and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A pizza restaurant employee helped customers and fellow employees get to safety when a tornado touched down in Hendersonville, Tennessee, WSMV reports.

“At first I was nervous because we had a building full of customers,” the employee said. “So I was like, ‘Oh, I got to get everyone to safety.’”

A tornado passed over the restaurant on New Shackle Island Road on Saturday.

With safety on his mind, the employee made sure everyone inside the restaurant made it to the backroom.

“I made sure, because there were kids there as well too, and made them all get down because I had big tables underneath there,” he said. “So, I made them get underneath the tables to make sure everyone was safe.”

As the tornado passed over the restaurant, the employee said you could hear the winds whistling through the doors.

“It was just scary. The building started shaking, so I was getting nervous that the building was going to collapse on everyone. That was the biggest thing that I was thinking about when it was coming through,” he said.

Around 20 businesses in the area were destroyed by the tornado.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
A woman died after speeding, driving recklessly and crashing into a cement truck disabled on...
DPS: Woman killed after slamming into cement truck on I-10 in Goodyear

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 12/10/23
It's going to be a mild week of weather for Arizona
Scottsdale officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Teen dies after a UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
The crash happened near 40th Street and Thomas Road.
Man dead after crash in east Phoenix
Charlie Glenn says he doesn't want an apology and still has love for his ex-girlfriend after...
Man allegedly shot in testicle by ex-girlfriend