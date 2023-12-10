Your Life
Mild week ahead for Arizona

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 12/10/23
By April Warnecke
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:02 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Valley is waking up to a wide range of temperatures Sunday morning. Thanks to breeziness in the higher elevation and foothill areas, some spots are as warm as the low 50s, while other outlying areas have dropped to the 30s. Clear skies are expected today, with a forecast high of 72 degrees this afternoon.

The new week ahead features warm and pleasant weather across the state, with high pressure building over our region, keeping temperatures in the 70s for afternoon highs, with morning lows in the 40s. An area of low pressure will move in mid-week, bringing temperatures down a degree or two. Not much moisture arrives with this system, so at this point, rain and snow chances are very slim across the state.

Low 70s are expected for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with a bigger warm-up to the mid-70s possible next weekend.

