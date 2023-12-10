Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man in extremely critical condition after crash in east Phoenix

The crash happened near 40th Street and Thomas Road.
The crash happened near 40th Street and Thomas Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:14 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life after a crash in east Phoenix on Saturday evening.

The crash happened near 40th Street and Thomas Road around 6 p.m. Details on what led to the crash are limited, but Phoenix firefighters say a man in his 50s has been taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if any other injuries were reported. The area of 40th Street and Thomas Road is shut down as police investigate and clear the scene. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip

Latest News

The parade took place from Glendale Avenue between 51st and 58th avenues, with over 30,000...
Jaime Cerreta serves as grand marshal in Glendale Christmas parade
A teen boy is dead after being shot at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen dead after shooting at Phoenix apartment complex
Police say the shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen boy dead after shooting at central Phoenix apartment complex
Christina Price over 400 toys for Christmas Angel tags at the Arrowhead Towne Center Angel...
Arizona woman donates 400+ toys to Christmas Angel