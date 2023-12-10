Man in extremely critical condition after crash in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life after a crash in east Phoenix on Saturday evening.

The crash happened near 40th Street and Thomas Road around 6 p.m. Details on what led to the crash are limited, but Phoenix firefighters say a man in his 50s has been taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if any other injuries were reported. The area of 40th Street and Thomas Road is shut down as police investigate and clear the scene. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

