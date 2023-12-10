Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man accused of trying to break into vehicles then found asleep in stranger’s home in Phoenix

A man is accused of trying to break into multiple vehicles and stealing a car in central Phoenix.
A man is accused of trying to break into multiple vehicles and stealing a car in central Phoenix.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and reportedly trying to break into other cars in Phoenix on Sunday morning. Police say 29-year-old Dacio Rodriguez Luna is facing multiple charges for the crime spree.

Around 5:15 a.m., Phoenix police officers arrived near Indian School Road and Central Avenue for a man, later identified as Luna, who was attempting to break into multiple vehicles at a nearby apartment complex. Police say Luna left before officers arrived, and no crime occurred at this time.

Then, around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to 7th Avenue and Osborn Road for a vehicle robbery. The victim said that a man forced him out of his car and drove away. Police say the stolen vehicle was found shortly after. Five minutes later, officers were called to the same area for a man trying to break into another car. Luna reportedly left the scene before the police arrived.

Around 7:50 a.m., officers went to 11th Avenue and Osborn Road for a man who had broken into a vehicle and left without stealing anything.

At 9:30 a.m., officers arrived at a home near 10th Avenue and Flower Street, just south of Osborn Road, after a homeowner reported that a man was inside his house. Police say the homeowner was armed for his safety, and officers found Luna sleeping in the home. He was woken up by officers and detained.

Police say all the attempted car break-ins and stolen car were linked to Luna. He was booked into jail on various charges.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
A woman died after speeding, driving recklessly and crashing into a cement truck disabled on...
DPS: Woman killed after slamming into cement truck on I-10 in Goodyear

Latest News

A fire ripped through on home, and burned another Sunday morning at an RV park near Main...
Fire burns 2 mobile homes, displaces 8 people in Mesa
A UTV carrying 8 teens crashed and rolled over in north Scottsdale, killing one.
Teen dead after UTV carrying 8 people crashes in north Scottsdale
The social media company is putting on it's first-ever musical entertainment event and it's...
TikTok In The Mix concert in Mesa already sold out
The cooler months, December and January, may be the best time of year for Arizonans to enjoy...
Now Boarding: Winter is the best time to visit the Devil's Bridge in Sedona