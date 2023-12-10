Man accused of trying to break into vehicles then found asleep in stranger’s home in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and reportedly trying to break into other cars in Phoenix on Sunday morning. Police say 29-year-old Dacio Rodriguez Luna is facing multiple charges for the crime spree.

Around 5:15 a.m., Phoenix police officers arrived near Indian School Road and Central Avenue for a man, later identified as Luna, who was attempting to break into multiple vehicles at a nearby apartment complex. Police say Luna left before officers arrived, and no crime occurred at this time.

Then, around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to 7th Avenue and Osborn Road for a vehicle robbery. The victim said that a man forced him out of his car and drove away. Police say the stolen vehicle was found shortly after. Five minutes later, officers were called to the same area for a man trying to break into another car. Luna reportedly left the scene before the police arrived.

Around 7:50 a.m., officers went to 11th Avenue and Osborn Road for a man who had broken into a vehicle and left without stealing anything.

At 9:30 a.m., officers arrived at a home near 10th Avenue and Flower Street, just south of Osborn Road, after a homeowner reported that a man was inside his house. Police say the homeowner was armed for his safety, and officers found Luna sleeping in the home. He was woken up by officers and detained.

Police say all the attempted car break-ins and stolen car were linked to Luna. He was booked into jail on various charges.

