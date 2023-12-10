Fire burns 2 mobile homes, displaces 8 people in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fire made its way inside one home and burned another at a Mesa RV park near Main Street and Alma School Road, displacing eight people from their homes Sunday morning.

A Mesa Fire Department captain said a possible debris fire outside of one of the homes made its way inside and eventually spread to the second home, which only had burns to its exterior. Three people from the first home escaped and were uninjured. Due to a power shutdown, all eight residents will have to find somewhere to stay. The American Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire.

There’s no information yet on what caused the fire.

