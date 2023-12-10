Celebration of life held for 9-year-old Gilbert boy killed in car crash

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been four weeks to the day since 9-year-old Ilai Petersen was killed after a car crashed into him and his dad in Chandler. On Saturday, loved ones came together for a celebration of life event in Gilbert to honor him.

For Ilai’s dad, Aaron, who was with his son and injured in that crash, tonight’s event was an unforgettable moment because he got to see just how much his son meant to so many others. “Every day is a challenge,” Petersen said. “We wake up and we pray for God’s mercy.”

Each day since the crash, Aaron Petersen says he’s replayed what happened hundreds of times. “It plays in slow motion, it plays in fast motion, it plays in real time,” he said. “We don’t understand it, and I will probably wonder for the rest of my life.”

Aaron says he’s still recovering from the crash, where two cars collided near Coronado Street and Ray Road in Chandler. One car went off the street and hit Petersen and his son. He’s still feeling pain in his knee in addition to the pain he’s feeling inside. But tonight’s event celebrating Ilai definitely helped.

Ilai, 9, and his dad were waiting to cross at the intersection near Coronado Street and Ray Road when two cars collided; one went off the street and hit them.

“It just warms our heart to know that Ilai impacted so many people’s lives in the short nine years of his life,” he said. “And how much of an impact that will continue to have.”

Hundreds showed up to share their favorite memories of Ilai and see photos and videos of the vibrant, funny boy they’d all loved. “Full of life, just the best smile ever,” family friend Cameron Calabrese said. “Willing to take chances and try new things. Athletic, and just a great kid.”

Ilai and his family spent three months last year in Poland on the border with Ukraine, helping refugees. Aaron says Ilai loved helping people and that his son would have loved seeing so many people come together. “He would always want to be around his friends. It’s out in a park. He loved to be outside,” Petersen said. “He’d probably be asking for his fishing pole.”

Aaron is asking people to remember Ilai. “His spirit, we hope, lives on forever,” he said. “And we just want to share his shine to anyone who we can.” The family has started the Ilai “Sunny” Peterson Foundation Fund to support causes close to Ilai’s heart. To donate, click here.

