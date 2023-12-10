Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona woman donates 400+ toys to Christmas Angel

Christina Price over 400 toys for Christmas Angel tags at the Arrowhead Towne Center Angel...
Christina Price over 400 toys for Christmas Angel tags at the Arrowhead Towne Center Angel Tree location.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the season of giving, and one woman is making sure hundreds of children across Arizona will have a reason to smile on Christmas morning. Christina Price is a true Christmas Angel. She has been gathering toys all year long to donate to this year’s Christmas Angel program by the Salvation Army.

The mother and cancer survivor has been collecting donations for six years now. She typically helps 50-60 kids but took over 200 Christmas Angel tags this year. “I asked what happens when they don’t get picked and they’re like, oh, they just don’t get anything. So I was like, ‘okay, yeah, that’s not happening’,” said Price.

On Saturday, Price donated over 400 toys for Christmas Angel tags at the Arrowhead Towne Center Angel Tree location in Glendale. Price won Arizona’s Family’s Pay It Forward award in July for her year-round toy collection, where she was rewarded $500 to buy even more toys for Christmas Angel.

For the last 37 years, Arizona’s Family has teamed up with the Salvation Army for the Christmas Angel program, which helps provide Christmas gifts to thousands of kids across the state during the holiday season. For more information on Christmas Angel or how to make a difference, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip

Latest News

Christina Price collected toys all year long to donate for 200 Christmas Angel tags.
Arizona woman donates over 400 toys to Christmas Angel
American First Credit Union says how it helps those in need through the Forgotten Angel...
American First Credit Union explains why it's involved in Forgotten Angel
On Dec. 13 and 14, Spin Art Phoenix is offering free admission in exchange for one toy donation.
Spin Art Phoenix partnering with local organization this holiday season
The company is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona this holiday season.
Spin Art Phoenix creating art for a cause this holiday season