Arizona woman donates 400+ toys to Christmas Angel

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the season of giving, and one woman is making sure hundreds of children across Arizona will have a reason to smile on Christmas morning. Christina Price is a true Christmas Angel. She has been gathering toys all year long to donate to this year’s Christmas Angel program by the Salvation Army.

The mother and cancer survivor has been collecting donations for six years now. She typically helps 50-60 kids but took over 200 Christmas Angel tags this year. “I asked what happens when they don’t get picked and they’re like, oh, they just don’t get anything. So I was like, ‘okay, yeah, that’s not happening’,” said Price.

On Saturday, Price donated over 400 toys for Christmas Angel tags at the Arrowhead Towne Center Angel Tree location in Glendale. Price won Arizona’s Family’s Pay It Forward award in July for her year-round toy collection, where she was rewarded $500 to buy even more toys for Christmas Angel.

For the last 37 years, Arizona’s Family has teamed up with the Salvation Army for the Christmas Angel program, which helps provide Christmas gifts to thousands of kids across the state during the holiday season. For more information on Christmas Angel or how to make a difference, click here.

