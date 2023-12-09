Your Life
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home

Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead Friday afternoon in their home in Phoenix.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:07 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is in custody after her 89-year-old husband was found dead in their Phoenix home.

Police were called around 1:20 p.m. Friday to a home on 39th Drive, south of Camelback Road, for reports about an injured person. There, officers found Harold Hostetler with serious injuries. He was later declared dead. Officers say that Harold’s wife, 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler, left the home before police arrived, but later returned while police were investigating.

Lawanda was booked into jail Saturday morning on murder charges. Police are investigating what led up to Harold’s death.

