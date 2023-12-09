Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is in custody after her 89-year-old husband was found dead in their Phoenix home.

Police were called around 1:20 p.m. Friday to a home on 39th Drive, south of Camelback Road, for reports about an injured person. There, officers found Harold Hostetler with serious injuries. He was later declared dead. Officers say that Harold’s wife, 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler, left the home before police arrived, but later returned while police were investigating.

Lawanda was booked into jail Saturday morning on murder charges. Police are investigating what led up to Harold’s death.

