TikTok In The Mix concert in Mesa already sold out

TikTok's first-ever global music event, TikTok In The Mix, is taking place on Dec. 10 at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A star-studded event is set to take over Sloan Park this Sunday in Mesa. The popular app TikTok is hosting its first-ever live event and it’s already sold out out! Peso Pluma, Cardi B, One Direction’s Niall Horan, and Charlie Puth are all expected to perform. For more on the event, “Good Morning Arizona” was out at Sloan Park to learn more.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

