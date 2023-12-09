Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Santa uses sign language to fulfill Christmas wishes

The spirit of the holidays was in full display at a special meet-and-greet as children shared their Christmas wishes with Santa Claus using American Sign Language. (KY3)
By Chris Bryant and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - The spirit of the holidays was in full display at a special meet-and-greet as children shared their Christmas wishes with Santa Claus using American Sign Language.

Whether you have had your Christmas list ready for a week or are putting the finishing touches on it last minute, giving your wish list to Santa is a tradition for many children.

“Toys, just lots of different things. I feel excited and happy, and I like signing what I want. Yeah! I am chatting with Santa,” Robin, a seventh-grade student at Jarrett Middle School, said through a sign language interpreter.

For the last eight years, children who use American Sign Language have been able to share their lists with a “Signing Santa” at the Bass Pro Shops in Springfield, Missouri. This year, he visited with nearly 100 kids during the event.

“He signs better than he speaks, it’s great that we can have that one-on-one with him,” Tashia Hill, one of the children’s parents, said.

For those who work with Santa, these special meet-and-greets around about making something inclusive for those who rarely feel included.

“But it is so magical. So often our kids don’t have the opportunity to communicate with anyone directly, but to an idol like Santa Claus, who is so precious and so special and is all-knowing, to have direct access on a day like this is amazing,” Sadie Busch, a teacher at Jarrett Middle School, said.

The emotions of the experience are felt by everyone involved in the event.

“It’s really, really special to see the kids come in and be able to talk to Santa for the first time. I have gotten misty more than once,” Pete Duchrow, the assistant general manager with Bass Pro Shops, said.

For the young and the young at heart, for some, seeing the Christmas magic in person gives all in attendance something to believe in.

“It’s touching, it’s hard not to get emotional, because it is special,” Chelsea Cranston, a sign language interpreter at Jarrett Middle School, said.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
A woman died after speeding, driving recklessly and crashing into a cement truck disabled on...
DPS: Woman killed after slamming into cement truck on I-10 in Goodyear
Some Arizona residents are now thousands of dollars richer.
Several winning Powerball tickets sold at gas stations, stores across Arizona

Latest News

Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Jesus Castillo-Ordonez, 21, was arrested Dec. 8, in connection to a shooting on Dec. 6 in a...
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
The area was closed until around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
Motorcycle rider dies after crash on highway near Congress
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with Gaza bombardments, including in areas where it told civilians to flee