Pilot killed in plane crash in Eloy

ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a small plane crashed Friday in Eloy.

Eloy Police confirmed the plane crashed in the Toltec area near Frontier Street and Estrella Road and that the pilot was the only person on board. The NTSB says the crash involved a Skystar Kitfox Series 5 aircraft.

NTSB investigating Friday's crash of a Skystar Kitfox Series 5 airplane near Eloy, Arizona. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) December 8, 2023

The pilot’s identity has not yet been released. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.

