Pilot killed in plane crash in Eloy

The crash involved a Skystar Kitfox Series 5 airplane.(WPTA)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) One person is dead after a small plane crashed Friday in Eloy.

Eloy Police confirmed the plane crashed in the Toltec area near Frontier Street and Estrella Road and that the pilot was the only person on board. The NTSB says the crash involved a Skystar Kitfox Series 5 aircraft.

The pilot’s identity has not yet been released. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.

