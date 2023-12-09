New report shows insight into conditions, aliases in Chandler animal cruelty case

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 199-page report was given to Arizona’s Family, which features new information and insight into the animal cruelty case against April McLaughlin. The documents come from the city of Chandler. Pictures inside show a glimpse of the gruesome living conditions McLaughlin, her mother, and more than 50 dogs shared.

Chandler Police were notified in early September about a south Texas animal rescue trying to get an update on a special needs dog named Butters. That dog, along with another, was given to McLaughlin’s rescue called the Special Needs Animal Welfare League earlier in the year because they could no longer care for the animals. It is common for rescues to send animals to other rescues when they get full. The south Texas rescue claimed the dogs they sent were not being taken care of and wanted them back from McLaughlin.

Around this time in September, Arizona’s Family also started our investigation into potential animal abuse. Our crews spoke to that very south Texas rescue about Butters. We also confronted McLaughlin at her home, bringing up the concerns multiple rescues had against her. At the time, she denied the allegations but wouldn’t let us see the dogs for ourselves or see any of the dogs.

One thing that keeps being brought up in these documents is just how many aliases she uses. On page 114, for example, it lists 21 different names that she’s used. They are Sydney Sierra Taylor McKinley, Samantha Taylor, Sydney Taylor, Sydney Sierra Taylor, Sierra Taylor, Sydney McKinley, Taylor McKinley, Tay McKinley, Sierra Taylor, April Addison, April Adrienne Addison, April Hall, April McLaughlin, April McLaughlin Hall, Katherine Collins, Kathrine Collins, Kathleen Collins, Jennifer Morrison, Sammy, Hope and Lauren.

Toward the end of September, McLaughlin’s home was raided and 55 dogs were seized. Five were found dead in a freezer. Not all the dogs seized survived. The documents stated five needed to be euthanized due to the severity of their injuries. These included the dogs named Chauncey, Ruby, Rudy, Sunny and Victory. Following the seizure, she was charged; however, those charges were dropped as the county told the city they needed more evidence.

McLaughlin was arrested again on Nov. 17 in a Phoenix hotel parking lot. The city originally condemned her home following the seizure due to the bad living conditions. The documents show police interviewed her again as they tried reuniting all the dogs with their previous rescues. That’s when they learned McLaughlin had renamed some of the dogs.

Eventually, that was sorted out and some of the dogs shared emotional reunions with their previous rescues in October. McLaughlin is now charged with 77 misdemeanors relating to animal cruelty. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30.

