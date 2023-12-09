Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

New report shows insight into conditions, aliases in Chandler animal cruelty case

Pictures inside show a glimpse of the gruesome living conditions McLaughlin, her mother, and more than 50 dogs shared.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 199-page report was given to Arizona’s Family, which features new information and insight into the animal cruelty case against April McLaughlin. The documents come from the city of Chandler. Pictures inside show a glimpse of the gruesome living conditions McLaughlin, her mother, and more than 50 dogs shared.

Chandler Police were notified in early September about a south Texas animal rescue trying to get an update on a special needs dog named Butters. That dog, along with another, was given to McLaughlin’s rescue called the Special Needs Animal Welfare League earlier in the year because they could no longer care for the animals. It is common for rescues to send animals to other rescues when they get full. The south Texas rescue claimed the dogs they sent were not being taken care of and wanted them back from McLaughlin.

Around this time in September, Arizona’s Family also started our investigation into potential animal abuse. Our crews spoke to that very south Texas rescue about Butters. We also confronted McLaughlin at her home, bringing up the concerns multiple rescues had against her. At the time, she denied the allegations but wouldn’t let us see the dogs for ourselves or see any of the dogs.

One thing that keeps being brought up in these documents is just how many aliases she uses. On page 114, for example, it lists 21 different names that she’s used. They are Sydney Sierra Taylor McKinley, Samantha Taylor, Sydney Taylor, Sydney Sierra Taylor, Sierra Taylor, Sydney McKinley, Taylor McKinley, Tay McKinley, Sierra Taylor, April Addison, April Adrienne Addison, April Hall, April McLaughlin, April McLaughlin Hall, Katherine Collins, Kathrine Collins, Kathleen Collins, Jennifer Morrison, Sammy, Hope and Lauren.

Toward the end of September, McLaughlin’s home was raided and 55 dogs were seized. Five were found dead in a freezer. Not all the dogs seized survived. The documents stated five needed to be euthanized due to the severity of their injuries. These included the dogs named Chauncey, Ruby, Rudy, Sunny and Victory. Following the seizure, she was charged; however, those charges were dropped as the county told the city they needed more evidence.

McLaughlin was arrested again on Nov. 17 in a Phoenix hotel parking lot. The city originally condemned her home following the seizure due to the bad living conditions. The documents show police interviewed her again as they tried reuniting all the dogs with their previous rescues. That’s when they learned McLaughlin had renamed some of the dogs.

Eventually, that was sorted out and some of the dogs shared emotional reunions with their previous rescues in October. McLaughlin is now charged with 77 misdemeanors relating to animal cruelty. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
A woman died after speeding, driving recklessly and crashing into a cement truck disabled on...
DPS: Woman killed after slamming into cement truck on I-10 in Goodyear
Some Arizona residents are now thousands of dollars richer.
Several winning Powerball tickets sold at gas stations, stores across Arizona

Latest News

Pictures inside show a glimpse of the gruesome living conditions McLaughlin, her mother, and...
Glimpse into grusome conditions at Chandler home
New surveillance video from inside a Phoenix gas station shows the moments when a cashier and...
New video shows customer, cashier take down escaped suspect in Phoenix
Sacramento Kings' Sasha Vezenkov (7) guards Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) during the first...
Booker scores 28 but short-handed Suns fall to Kings
Jeff Bellemare was shot and killed while working at the Graybriar apartment complex in...
10 years later: who killed security guard Jeff Bellemare? Case developments bring hope