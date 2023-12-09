Your Life
Motorcycle rider dies after crash on highway near Congress

The area was closed until around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.(MGN stock image)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONGRESS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A two-vehicle crash near Congress, Arizona, left one of the drivers dead Friday night. The collision involving a motorcycle happened around 7:10 p.m. on northbound US 93, just northwest of Congress. An Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the motorcycle rider entered the southbound lane for an unknown reason and struck a vehicle head-on. The rider did not survive.

Information is limited, and troopers are investigating the crash. The area was closed until around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The name of the motorcycle rider hasn’t been released.

