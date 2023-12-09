Man dead after shooting at apartment complex near ASU West Campus

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead and another hospitalized near ASU West Campus on Friday night.

According to police, a shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. at the Tela Verde Apartment Homes near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Authorities arrived at the scene and found two men shot. One man died at the scene, while the other was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim hasn’t been identified.

The shooting triggered an alert for many ASU students via the LIVESAFE app. University police searched the campus and confirmed no suspects were on ASU property. There is no threat to the college.

LIVESAFE UPDATE | Reported Shooting | West campus



After a thorough search of the area, no evidence indicates the suspects entered ASU property.



There is no ongoing threat to the community. Area is clear to resume normal activities. pic.twitter.com/CFswX5rdft — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) December 9, 2023

Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting, and no suspects have been identified. The apartment complex and surrounding area are expected to be shut down as the investigation continues.

