Man dead after shooting at apartment complex near ASU West Campus

According to police, a shooting was reported at an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road, near the college campus.
According to police, a shooting was reported at an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road, near the college campus.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead and another hospitalized near ASU West Campus on Friday night.

According to police, a shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. at the Tela Verde Apartment Homes near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Authorities arrived at the scene and found two men shot. One man died at the scene, while the other was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim hasn’t been identified.

The shooting triggered an alert for many ASU students via the LIVESAFE app. University police searched the campus and confirmed no suspects were on ASU property. There is no threat to the college.

Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting, and no suspects have been identified. The apartment complex and surrounding area are expected to be shut down as the investigation continues.

