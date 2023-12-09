Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead late Tuesday night in a Phoenix neighborhood.

Police were called around 11 p.m. to the shooting, which happened near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. There, officers found 23-year-old Ramon Flores-Gonzalez shot and seriously hurt. Paramedics tried to save Flores-Gonzalez, but he died on the scene.

Since then, Phoenix police detectives say they identified 21-year-old Jesus Castillo-Ordonez as a suspect in the shooting and arrested him Friday. Police also say Castillo-Ordonez is linked to an alleged armed robbery from Nov. 9.

Castillo-Ordonez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including homicide and armed robbery.

