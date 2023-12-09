Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood

Jesus Castillo-Ordonez, 21, was arrested Dec. 8, in connection to a shooting on Dec. 6 in a...
Jesus Castillo-Ordonez, 21, was arrested Dec. 8, in connection to a shooting on Dec. 6 in a west Phoenix neighborhood that left a man dead.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead late Tuesday night in a Phoenix neighborhood.

Police were called around 11 p.m. to the shooting, which happened near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. There, officers found 23-year-old Ramon Flores-Gonzalez shot and seriously hurt. Paramedics tried to save Flores-Gonzalez, but he died on the scene.

Since then, Phoenix police detectives say they identified 21-year-old Jesus Castillo-Ordonez as a suspect in the shooting and arrested him Friday. Police also say Castillo-Ordonez is linked to an alleged armed robbery from Nov. 9.

Castillo-Ordonez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including homicide and armed robbery.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
A woman died after speeding, driving recklessly and crashing into a cement truck disabled on...
DPS: Woman killed after slamming into cement truck on I-10 in Goodyear
Some Arizona residents are now thousands of dollars richer.
Several winning Powerball tickets sold at gas stations, stores across Arizona

Latest News

The area was closed until around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
Motorcycle rider dies after crash on highway near Congress
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/09/23
Chill, breezy Saturday in Phoenix with highs in the low 70s tomorrow
According to police, a shooting was reported at an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and...
Man dead after shooting at apartment complex near ASU West Campus
The crash happened near Coyotes Lakes Parkway and Mohave Court just after 2:30 a.m.
Crash knocks out power for 300+ residents in Surprise neighborhood