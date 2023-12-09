Jaime Cerreta helps Glendale get into the holiday spirit at 10th annual Christmas parade

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - The city of Glendale is getting into the holiday spirit! On Saturday, thousands of people packed the streets in downtown Glendale for the 10th annual Hometown Christmas Parade, where Arizona’s Family anchor Jaime Cerreta served as the parade’s grand marshal.

The parade took place from Glendale Avenue between 51st and 58th avenues, with over 30,000 people in attendance. Dozens of creative and festive floats, marching bands, and costumes from various businesses and organizations joined Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers and Cerreta for a day of holiday fun. There were also appearances from Santa Claus and the Grinch.

The event donations and proceeds will go to the Hope for Hunger Food Bank, which provides emergency food, case management, and job assistance to over 300 Glendale families daily. Last year, organizers of the Hometown Christmas Parade donated tens of thousands of dollars and many pounds of food to the food bank.

