It’s a chilly Saturday morning in Phoenix with clear skies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Plan on a chilly morning in Phoenix with clear skies and dry conditions!

Temps will be in the 40s and 30s to start your Saturday morning. We will see a windy morning for western and northern Arizona and continue with a windy afternoon for those parts later today. Gusts will climb to 40+ mph in western Arizona. Blowing dust and difficult driving is possible on some roads.

Plan on breezy conditions in Phoenix with a high in the upper 60s. Sunday we will see the temperatures climb to the low 70s as we get going into next week.

The pattern looks dry for at least the next seven days as high pressure builds in and all the storm systems stay to the north.

