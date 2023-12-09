Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say

FILE: The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at a small neighborhood store in a residential...
FILE: The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. A 44-year-old suspect is jailed on suspicion of murder.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis store clerk died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club, police said.

The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at the Oak Grove Grocery, a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. A 44-year-old suspect is jailed on suspicion of murder.

Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. and found the victim behind the counter “with a golf club impaled through his torso,” according to a news release from Minneapolis police. The clerk died at a hospital.

Information from witnesses led police to an apartment building across the street. Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a news conference late Friday that the suspect barricaded himself inside for six hours. After lengthy negotiations, officers took the man into custody without incident, O’Hara said.

Police are still investigating to determine what prompted the attack. O’Hara said it appeared that the suspect had collected some items from the store for purchase and taken them to the counter.

“It appears he then went behind the counter and then began to assault and bludgeon the individual behind the counter in a very grotesque way,” O’Hara said.

Neighbors told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the clerk was a longtime fixture at the grocery store.

“We are broken; our hearts are broken,” said Manuela Torres, who said she was a friend of the victim.

A memorial set up outside the store was adorned with candles, flowers and a photo.

“We know this neighborhood is hurting tonight,” O’Hara said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
A woman died after speeding, driving recklessly and crashing into a cement truck disabled on...
DPS: Woman killed after slamming into cement truck on I-10 in Goodyear

Latest News

Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses ahead with bombarding Gaza, including areas it told Palestinians to evacuate to
Former Valley resident and movie star Emma Stone is starring in the new black comedy movie...
The Buzz: Arizona-born Emma Stone stars in "Poor Things"
TikTok is holding its first music experience, which is taking place in Mesa, Arizona, on Dec. 10.
Cardi B, Niall Horan among musical acts during TikTok in the Mix concert in Mesa
The collision happened near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 11 p.m.
2 GCU students struck by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix