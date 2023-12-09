Your Life
Emma Stone says some family won’t see new movie ‘Poor Things’ due to certain scenes

Former Valley resident and movie star Emma Stone is starring in the new black comedy movie "Poor Things," based on the book written by Alasdair Gray.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona-born star Emma Stone won an Oscar years ago for her role in “La La Land,” co-starring with Ryan Gosling. Now, she could be up for another win with her performance in her new movie, the dark comedy “Poor Things,” which is based on a book published in the early 1990s.

Stone plays Bella Baxter, a woman who’s brought back to life by a mad scientist using the brain of an infant. She evolves slowly, eventually discovering herself and her sexuality along the way. Partly produced by Searchlight Pictures, a Disney subsidiary, the movie is rated R. The actress admitted to Tara Hitchcock that there are a few people who’ll probably never see the film due to some nudity.

Stone grew up watching “Good Morning Arizona” and going to Harkins Theatres. You can catch “Poor Things” in theaters on Friday, Dec. 15.

