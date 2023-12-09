Your Life
Crash knocks out power for 300+ residents in Surprise neighborhood

The crash happened near Coyotes Lakes Parkway and Mohave Court just after 2:30 a.m.
The crash happened near Coyotes Lakes Parkway and Mohave Court just after 2:30 a.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an overnight crash has left hundreds without power on Saturday in a Surprise neighborhood. The crash happened near Coyotes Lakes Parkway and Mohave Court just after 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say a driver struck an APS power box, knocking out power for 348 homes in the Coyote Lakes community. The driver was uninjured. APS is working to restore power for homeowners, but there is no estimated time when it will be repaired.

Traffic will be restricted on Coyote Lakes Parkway as crews clean up the damage and continue repairs. To see outages in your area, click or tap here.

