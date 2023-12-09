Booker scores 28 but short-handed Suns fall to Kings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The short-handed Phoenix Suns were outscored by 21 points in the third quarter, and they couldn’t make a comeback as they fell to the Sacramento Kings at home 114-106 on Friday night.

They now have lost four of their last five. Devin Booker was productive, shooting 10-14 for 28 points, and had 7 assists and seven rebounds. But the Suns couldn’t stop De’Aaron Fox, who scored 28 of his 34 points in the second half, including four 3-pointers and seven assists. Domantas Sabonis added 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Injuries have been the story so far for the Suns, and Friday was no different. Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (back) were both out, while Grayson Allen, who has started more games than coming off the bench, was also injured and didn’t play. Phoenix was previously 2-0 when Booker was the only one of the Big 3 who played until the loss on Friday.

Sacramento pushed ahead by 15 early in the fourth but the Suns hit four straight 3-pointers to stay in the game. The Kings would remain in control — partly because of a five-point swing by Fox. Fox was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Jusuf Nurkic with 6:08 left in the game and the call was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 because Nurkic didn’t give space for Fox to land after the jumper. Fox hit two of three free throws and then made a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, pushing the Kings ahead 101-90.

Sacramento got lots of production from its bench. Rookie Sasha Vezenkov scored 14 points, Malik Monk had 13 and Keon Ellis added 10.

The Suns had a double-digit lead in the third quarter until Sacramento went on a 10-0 run, cutting the Suns’ lead to 61-60. Fox made or assisted on seven points during the run. The Kings went on a 30-8 run to finish the quarter, and they had an 83-71 lead. The Suns only scored 12 points in the quarter, while Booker and Gordon didn’t have a field goal.

The Kings had a one-point lead with 3:11 left in the second quarter until the Suns went on a 13-3 run, capitalized by Gordon delivering an alley-oop to Chimezie Metu. Metu, who played for the Kings for the last three seasons, had six points, three rebounds and two blocked shots in the quarter. Suns were up 59-50 at the half.

Suns got off to an 11-2 run thanks in part to five points from Gordon and three from Devin Booker. Nine different Suns players logged minutes in the opening quarter, with six of them scoring points.

The Suns fell to 5-6 at home this season. The teams played after both lost in the quarterfinals of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The Suns fell to the Lakers, while the Kings lost to the Pelicans.

While the official attendance was 17,071, the Suns’ 91st-straight sellout at Footprint Center, it was far from a packed house, especially in the second quarter. The game wasn’t on the NBA schedule until it was announced Tuesday night, and traffic was a nightmare because there was also a Billy Joel-Stevie Nicks concert at Chase Field, just blocks away from the Suns’ arena.

The Suns host Golden State on Tuesday night.

