All aboard! The Polar Express in Williams is back for the holidays

Residents in northern Arizona are embarking on one of the state's favorite holiday traditions- taking a ride of the Polar Express.
By Mason Carroll
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:17 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - You can take a trip to the North Pole to meet Santa himself on the Polar Express. This annual event is back and draws people from all over with live entertainment and a one-of-a-kind experience.

The Grand Canyon railway was full of laughter and smiling families preparing to board the Polar Express on Friday night. Community Relations Manager Sam Langner said this is the perfect experience for families to create traditions and make lifelong memories.

“This is something we’re this is a generational product,” said Langner. “People that grow up in the area and experienced this train ride now are bringing their kids on board as well. In this experience, folks are really getting the most out of the holiday season.”

For the crew who helps make these lifelong memories, it’s just as meaningful. For Conductor Ashton, said he loves interacting with the kids, but his favorite part of his job is watching the people in their late teens and early twenties who grew up with the Polar Express movie. “This is somebody’s once-in-a-lifetime memory this is somebody’s Christmas tradition,” he said. “Whatever it is I gotta make it the best I can for them because it’s the one time they get too excited.”

Polar Express tickets are completely sold out for this year, but now is the perfect time to plan for the next holiday season. “Look into it,” Ashton said. “See if you can afford it, if you can get your family out here. Bring as many people as you can because we just have a lot of fun every day.”

If you couldn’t get Polar Express tickets this year, you can still ride the Grand Canyon Express this holiday season. You can learn more about that and the Polar Express here.

