Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2 people injured after being rescued from garage fire in Scottsdale

It's unclear what caused the fire.
It's unclear what caused the fire.(Scottsdale Fire Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are recovering after being saved from a garage fire in Scottsdale on Friday evening.

Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire crews were called to a garage fire near Scottsdale and Jackrabbit roads, just south of McDonald Drive. Scottsdale Fire says two people were rescued from inside the garage and are currently being treated for smoke inhalation. They are in stable condition.

Fire officials say the scene is still very active, and it is unknown what caused the fire.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
A woman died after speeding, driving recklessly and crashing into a cement truck disabled on...
DPS: Woman killed after slamming into cement truck on I-10 in Goodyear
Some Arizona residents are now thousands of dollars richer.
Several winning Powerball tickets sold at gas stations, stores across Arizona

Latest News

Rebecca Hull, 15, advanced through high school and will be attending the Embry-Riddle flight...
15-year-old Prescott Valley girl gets into Embry-Riddle flight school
The Gadsden Elementary District Marching Band in San Luis is working to get enough money...
Arizona marching band raising money to play in London
As holiday shopping heats up, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes warns about crooks cloning...
New warning about gift card scam as shopping ramps up
Residents in northern Arizona are embarking on one of the state's favorite holiday traditions-...
Taking a ride on the Polar Express in Williams