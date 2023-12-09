2 people injured after being rescued from garage fire in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are recovering after being saved from a garage fire in Scottsdale on Friday evening.

Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire crews were called to a garage fire near Scottsdale and Jackrabbit roads, just south of McDonald Drive. Scottsdale Fire says two people were rescued from inside the garage and are currently being treated for smoke inhalation. They are in stable condition.

Fire officials say the scene is still very active, and it is unknown what caused the fire.

