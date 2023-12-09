Your Life
2 GCU students struck by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix

The collision happened near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 11 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two Grand Canyon University students are recovering in the hospital after they were injured in a hit-and-run in Phoenix on Friday night. The collision happened near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 11 p.m.

A spokesperson from Grand Canyon University confirmed the two students were struck while walking back to the school from off-campus housing. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver sped off from the scene.

The road was closed while police investigated but has since reopened. No description of the suspect’s vehicle has been released.

