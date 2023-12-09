15-year-old Prescott Valley girl gets into Embry-Riddle flight school

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For years, Rebeckah Hull has dreamed of getting into the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, and now that dream has become a reality. Hull found a passion for flying at a young age after her father passed away from cancer when she was just five years old. “In my little brain, I thought that if I got in a plane and started flying, I could fly high enough and reach heaven,” Hull said.

It’s a type of sweet escape for Hull. Since she was nine, she has been flying and hopes to achieve her dream of becoming a pilot soon. “My whole body gets happy. It’s like jitters every time I get up on a plane,” Hull said.

Now, at just 15 years old, she’d advanced through high school and was just accepted into the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Prescott campus.”I found out about this school, and that’s all I ever wanted to do since I was about seven,” Hull said.

She hopes she can inspire young girls like herself and continue to reach new heights to be with her dad again. “I do think of him a lot, especially recently with all the accomplishments that have been happening,” Hull said.

Hull is set to start at the aviation school in the Fall of 2024. So far, she’s received several scholarships, but the family says they are struggling with the financial burden. If you’re interested in donating to Hull’s tuition, click/tap here for the GoFundMe.

