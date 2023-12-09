10 years later: who killed security guard Jeff Bellemare? Case developments bring hope

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Ten years ago, the holidays changed forever for the Bellemare family.

Security guard Jeff Bellemare was shot dead while working overnight at a Maryvale apartment complex. His family thought his murder would be solved by now, but a decade later, they’re desperate for answers as a cold case detective takes a closer look at his case.

Detectives are going back through and re-questioning people about the case. Since it’s been 10 years, their hope is maybe someone at that time was scared to come forward or share information but will now. Bellemare’s family believes somebody in that apartment complex knows exactly who killed him and why.

He had a dangerous job, but it was one Bellemare loved. His wife Karan Bellemare never liked saying goodbye to her husband for overnight security guard work, so they made a deal. “I’ll quit in January. He promised. That was the plan. He just didn’t make it to January,” Karan Bellemare said.

It was Thanksgiving 2013. Their whole family was at the house to celebrate. Jeff Bellemare left for work right before dessert. “He gave me a great big hug and a peck on the cheek, and then he kissed my sister and went into the door in the garage,” Karan recalled.

A night that ended in merriment was met the next morning by an unexpected sound. “We kept hearing the doorbell ring over and over again,” Karan said.

She went outside to see detectives on the driveway. “He started to come toward me and grabbed my arm and said, ‘Ma’am, he’s been shot and killed.’ And I sort of remember at that point just screaming. And that’s when Kyle came out through the front door and said, ‘Mom, what’s going on?’” she said.

Kyle Bellemare, who is a spitting image of Jeff, hugged his mom and remembers the moment he knew. “I looked over and didn’t see his truck, and that instantly hit me that something was wrong,” Kyle said.

Police said at 1:30 in the morning, Jeff was shot and killed while working at the Graybriar apartment complex in Maryvale. There are two sketches of a man and woman seen running from the scene that night.

While there was very little lighting on the grounds and no cameras, they did have something. “There were hearing witnesses, people who heard him say, ‘This is what you deserve’ before they shot him,” Karan said.

That’s why Kyle believes his dad was targeted. Yet even with that, the years have gone by with no arrests. “I just don’t feel his soul can fully rest until we know that or until we find that out,” Kyle said.

Karan said they have a new cold case detective who is reinterviewing people and DNA is a new hope as we so often see these days. “I was told that there was a piece of evidence that was sent into a lab for DNA,” she said.

The Bellemares have learned to love the holidays again, even while waiting for justice. Kyle wants his dad to know one thing. “I guess just that we haven’t forgotten about him. We’re doing everything we can to still be a family and still be together,” he said with tears in his eyes.

They are waiting for those DNA results to come back, but the Bellemares have been told that could take a while.

Silent witness is offering up to a $2,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

Jeff’s family hopes someone can understand that after 10 years, their family deserves closure. If you know anything about the homicide, you can call Silent Witness or submit a tip by clicking/tapping here.

