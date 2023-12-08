Woman finds giant megalodon tooth while walking Florida beach

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A woman in Florida says she made a huge discovery while recently walking on a beach.

Beth Orticelli told WWSB that she found a megalodon shark tooth that is estimated to be around 12 million years old.

Orticelli said is passionate about collecting shark teeth. The retired teacher from Chicago moved to Venice two years ago and finding the small triangular-shaped teeth quickly became a hobby.

“It’s meditative. I call it shark aerobics. It’s walking and squatting and picking up things you see,” she said.

Since starting her hobby, she has amassed quite a collection.

And now her latest find is on display at her house. She said she found the tooth when she was with her husband walking Manasota Beach.

“My husband and I were walking when we were like, ‘Woah.’ It was giant and it filled my whole hand,” Orticelli said.

Brittanie Pierce works at the Fossil Frenzy in Venice and says the megalodon tooth find is rare.

“There is a formation right offshore here in Venice, and it’s very dense with fossils. When they do wash up, typically the smaller ones are what we see. But to something this big is really special,” Pierce said.

Collectors said the tooth could be worth anywhere from $50 to thousands of dollars.

Orticelli said she’s just adding it to her collection for now with hopes of finding more in the future.

