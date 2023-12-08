Your Life
Spin Art Phoenix partnering with local organization this holiday season

The company is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona this holiday season.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s a new place for fun this holiday season! Spin Art Phoenix is the perfect family spot, a date night, or just looking to let your creative side go wild! The organization offers everything from spin art sessions to getting a little messy with a paint splatter studio featuring glow-in-the-dark art.

The company is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona this holiday season. On Dec. 13 and 14, Spin Art Phoenix is offering free admission in exchange for one toy donation. On Dec. 8 and later this month, the studio will be open for 100 kids to come and paint! Big Brothers Big Sisters is very special to a co-owner of the spin art company because she was once a “little” in the organization.

For more information about Spin Art Phoenix, click or tap here. To find out more about Big Brothers Big Sisters, visit their website.

