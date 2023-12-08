Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Should you consider an over-the-counter hearing aid?

When it comes to OTC hearing aids, it’s important to know that there are two kinds: preset and...
When it comes to OTC hearing aids, it’s important to know that there are two kinds: preset and self-fitting.(Arizona's Family)
By Consumer Reports
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS -- Nearly 1 in 6 adults has trouble hearing, but few people who could benefit from wearing a hearing aid actually use one. The availability of over-the-counter devices means that getting a hearing aid is now easier than ever, but where to begin? Consumer Reports put several of them to the test to help you figure out which model is best for you.

Buying a hearing aid is easier and more affordable than ever. If you have mild to moderate hearing loss, you don’t necessarily need to see a doctor or an audiologist to get one. You can go to a store or online to buy a pair—it’s as simple as that.

As with many products, choosing the right one can be challenging. When it comes to OTC hearing aids, it’s important to know that there are two kinds: preset and self-fitting.

Preset OTCs are more affordable, and they’re generally simpler to set up and use. You just stick them in your ears and go. But some offer little more than volume control.

To test OTC hearing aids, Consumer Reports worked with an audiologist to evaluate 10 devices. Testers checked the maximum volume as well as the frequency range, harmonic distortion, noise reduction, battery drain, and directional amplification.

The Audien Hearing Atom, for $99, was the most affordable preset hearing aid CR evaluated. But its only customization option is volume control, and you have to use a tiny screwdriver to adjust it. CR also found that it creates a considerable amount of noisy distortion in louder environments.

For about $450 more, CR found the Lucid Engage a lot more versatile than the other presets that were tested, offering four distinct audio configurations.

Self-fitting hearing aids are more expensive. But they’re a good choice if you want your hearing aid to be more tailored to your hearing loss or if you want options like the ability to stream music or hear phone calls better.

Lexie Lumen offers one of the most affordable, self-fitting hearing aids. Before using them, you’ll need to set them up by taking a short hearing test. CR found very little distortion in quiet or louder environments. And a pricier but still good option might be the Sony CRE-E10 at $1,300.

To test yourself, search online for the Hearing Handicap Inventory for Adults Screening Questionnaire. If you score in the mild-to-moderate range, an over-the-counter hearing aid could be a good fit.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Consumer Reports. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
A woman died after speeding, driving recklessly and crashing into a cement truck disabled on...
DPS: Woman killed after slamming into cement truck on I-10 in Goodyear
The young boy was found in the backyard pool Monday afternoon.
Toddler crawled through dog door before drowning in backyard pool, Gilbert police say

Latest News

The advanced weapons detection system is focused on items that would cause mass casualties...
2 Phoenix Union High School District schools testing weapons detection system
Queen Creek police said over 50 warrants have been served, but an “extensive” amount of...
Over 50+ search warrants served, but no arrests made in death of Preston Lord
The Gadsden Elementary School District #32 Marching Band was first invited in 2021, but the...
San Luis middle school band invited to London for New Year’s parade
Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks with reporters outside a Habitat For Humanity event in Phoenix,...
Gov. Hobbs launches ‘Operation SECURE’ amid border surge; will visit Lukeville on Saturday