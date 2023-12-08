San Luis middle school band invited to London for New Year’s parade

SAN LUIS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A middle school band from San Luis is heading overseas next year to play in London’s New Year’s Parade. The Gadsden Elementary School District #32 Marching Band was first invited in 2021, but the parade got canceled due to COVID-19.

Now, the band needs help raising funds. “We’re going to be selling lots of chocolates, donuts, and just fundraising,” said band director Jesus Quintero. With 125 members in the band, Quintero said they will have to raise about $400,000 to get everyone to the parade.

They have a year to raise funds and prepare for the grand performance. “It’s exciting, the music part, the wanting to go, is already covered. It’s raising almost 400,000 to be able to go; that we need to do,” he said.

Quintero said it’s an honor to lead this band from a small rural border town in Arizona all the way to the United Kingdom. “It’s a privilege to be here. It was an open door that was given to me,” he said.

It’s also a full-circle moment for Quintero. He’s a former band member and played the snare when he was an eighth grader. Quintero says he’s confident they’ll be able to raise the funds.

