Porch pirates take off with thousands of dollars in merchandise from Peoria small business

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -22 seconds is all it took for two thieves to set back a small business in Peoria hundreds of dollars. “It’s heartbreaking to see two strangers walk up to your door with no fear,” said Jennifer Schlegel, the owner of Ink, Vinyl & Stitch. Her custom clothing business is done online while she makes the items from her home.

This week, she had a shipment of supplies come to her home like she regularly does, but this time, her doorbell camera captured two people stealing the packages. These items were supposed to be used for orders due before the holidays. “I ordered over 300 dollars’ worth of hoodie shirts and tank tops and stuff for orders that are due here before Christmas.” Schlegel said the money might not seem like a lot to others, but for a small business, every dollar counts. She said it was gut-wrenching to see the theft in action. “Heart breaking. I cried. You work so hard to make something of yourself.”

The Better Business Bureau has some advice for people and small businesses who are expecting shipments. The big one is surveillance, which can help police track down the thieves if the packages are taken. Another is if the packages are being delivered while you aren’t there, try asking a neighbor to see if they can hold on to them for you. They also say sometimes you can have it set for packages to require a signature for delivery.

Schlegel is grateful they were able to catch the not so graceful thieves on camera. For now, she says she had no choice but to re-order everything, hoping the thieving pair gets caught. “I will do everything in my power to get these out before Christmas, but it’s just more stress.”

