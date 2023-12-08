Pinal County Sheriff says Governor’s office withholding federal DUI funds for his deputies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says his office was promised $150,000 to help pay for the DUI taskforce deputies work every December.

Sheriff Lamb says his office was told by state officials back in August that his office would get the money to help pay overtime to deputies working the extra patrols during the holidays. Lamb says that money hasn’t come in. The Sheriff posted a video on “X” (formally known as Twitter) blasting Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs.

"Pinal County roads are less safe this holiday season because of Governor Katie Hobbs." pic.twitter.com/OxWzUPqlfZ — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) December 7, 2023

Pinal County roads are less safe this holiday season because of Governor Katie Hobbs,” Lamb said. “It is appalling to me that the governor would find it necessary to cut these funds.”

Sheriff Lamb says driving under the influence is something that hits home to him. His son, son’s fiancé and granddaughter were killed in a drunk-driving crash last December in Gilbert.

“I’ve lost loved ones this time of year to DUI so this hits close to my heart,” Lamb said. “Please be responsible this holiday season. Don’t put other people’s families at risk don’t make poor decisions, don’t drink and drive.”

Every year, agencies all over Arizona receive federal funding to help pay for all the DUI patrols during the holidays. The money helps fund some of the costs of overtime instead of agencies using up their own budgets.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) released a statement about the funding Thursday night.

Our yearly holiday DUI Task force begins just after Thanksgiving and runs through New Year’s. Up until this year, we have always received funding in time to properly plan and deploy our resources to ensure a successful task force. The holiday season is already halfway through and we have yet to receive the necessary funding or any indication that funding may be coming to adequately conduct our DUI Task Force weekends. While a meeting is on the calendar for the week before Christmas, by that time the holiday task force season will only have about a week left. The Sheriff has reached out multiple times to inquire on the funding status as we continue to move through the holiday season. The Sheriff received no return call and no answer on the funding. We work closely with agencies around the valley and state on DUI enforcement, and we know that we are not the only agency dealing with this.

According to the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS), PCSO was on the list to get $150,000, but their status is listed under “decision awaiting.” GOHS did not respond to our requests for clarification on what “decision awaiting” meant.

A spokesman for Governor Hobbs sent us a statement Thursday night after our interview with Sheriff Lamb.

Public safety is a top priority for Governor Hobbs. The funding has not been denied and Director Torrez is speaking with the Sheriff regarding the grant on December 18. We will continue to deliver on our support for local law enforcement and keep Arizonans safe on the roads.

