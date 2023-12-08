Your Life
Phoenix Suns to host division rival Sacramento Kings

Both teams are looking to bounce back from In-Season Tournament elimination earlier this week.
Both teams are looking to bounce back from In-Season Tournament elimination earlier this week.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The Suns are set to host Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play Friday night at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. Catch the game starting at 7 p.m. on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports. Tap/click here for details on how to watch.

The Suns return to the court three days after being eliminated from the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. Phoenix fell 106-103 in Tuesday night’s quarterfinal round against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kevin Durant scored 31 points but badly missed a long 3-point attempt at the buzzer for the Suns. Phoenix had won eight of 10 before losing to Los Angeles for the third time this season. With the loss, the Suns dropped to 12-9 on the season.

The Kings are also looking to bounce back from tournament elimination after falling to the New Orleans Pelicans 127-117 in the quarterfinals on Monday night. Brandon Ingram helped New Orleans erase an early deficit, and the Pelicans never trailed in the second half as they advanced to play the Lakers on Thursday night. Los Angeles beat the Pelicans and will advance to play the Indiana Pacers in the tournament final on Saturday.

Friday night marks the first time the Suns and Kings have met this season. The teams faced off four times last year, with each winning two games.

Phoenix is set to play extremely short-handed. Kevin Durant (ankle sprain) and Grayson Allen (groin strain) are listed as out. Even though Bradley Beal was back at practice on Thursday, he’ll miss his 12th game in a row due to lingering back issues.

That puts the game on the shoulders of Devin Booker, who’s currently averaging 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists. On the other side, Sabonis is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the 11-8 Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

