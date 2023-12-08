Phoenix police link homicide suspect to second murder

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect arrested in the murder of a man at a Phoenix park has also been linked to an unrelated homicide that occurred earlier this year, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix Police investigators say 21-year-old Leonardo Santiago allegedly admitted his involvement in the death of 20-year-old Osvaldo Hernandez Castillo, who was found shot in a car near 24th Avenue and Mission Lane in the late afternoon of Mar. 20. Detectives say they were able to link Santiago to the second murder after reviewing “digital evidence,” but didn’t elaborate on what led authorities to Santiago.

Santiago, a known gang member, was previously arrested in the death of 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon, who was killed in November. According to court paperwork, Santiago admitted to police he killed Pantaleon after “an unwanted advance made him uncomfortable.” He ultimately shot Pantaleon several times, killing him, leaving him, and returning an hour later with his codefendant, Manuel Carrasco, who then mutilated the victim’s body.

