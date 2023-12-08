Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets

Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of theft and two counts of fraudulent schemes.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Tempe woman is accused of stealing more than $26,000 from a Glendale Fry’s Food Store by pretending to cash in lottery tickets.

According to court records, 31-year-old Ashton Marie Coleman started the scheme in June at the Fry’s at 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. During eight separate times, she used her employee credentials to process 11 winning lottery tickets that didn’t exist. She stole a total of $8,915 during this time, police said.

Investigators say she started again on Sept. 25, where she used her employee credentials to redeem 22 fake lottery ticket winners, pocketing a total of $17,200 from the register. The scheme was discovered during a corporate audit, police said. Her coworkers reportedly identified her on surveillance video as being at the register during the thefts.

Coleman was arrested on Thursday. During an interview with police, she admitted to the scheme and thought she wouldn’t get caught since she is a manager and performs audits, court documents said. She reportedly told investigators she needed the money because she and her husband were behind on bills. But she also said she used the cash on tattoos and a trip to California and that she spent it all, police said. She was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of theft and two counts of fraudulent schemes.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
A woman died after speeding, driving recklessly and crashing into a cement truck disabled on...
DPS: Woman killed after slamming into cement truck on I-10 in Goodyear
The young boy was found in the backyard pool Monday afternoon.
Toddler crawled through dog door before drowning in backyard pool, Gilbert police say

Latest News

The crash involved a Skystar Kitfox Series 5 airplane.
Pilot killed in plane crash in Eloy
A 15-year-old girl from Prescott Valley is one step closer to achieving her dream after she...
Arizona teen accepted into aviation school
Officials say 20 train cars derailed near Williams early Thursday morning.
Feds: Engineer in Williams derailment not qualified to operate train of that size
A Phoenix Police officer was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash near 27th...
Police officer hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels speaks on a law enforcement partnership to help stop human...
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office forms new partnerships to fight human smuggling