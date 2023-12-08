Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Tempe woman is accused of stealing more than $26,000 from a Glendale Fry’s Food Store by pretending to cash in lottery tickets.

According to court records, 31-year-old Ashton Marie Coleman started the scheme in June at the Fry’s at 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. During eight separate times, she used her employee credentials to process 11 winning lottery tickets that didn’t exist. She stole a total of $8,915 during this time, police said.

Investigators say she started again on Sept. 25, where she used her employee credentials to redeem 22 fake lottery ticket winners, pocketing a total of $17,200 from the register. The scheme was discovered during a corporate audit, police said. Her coworkers reportedly identified her on surveillance video as being at the register during the thefts.

Coleman was arrested on Thursday. During an interview with police, she admitted to the scheme and thought she wouldn’t get caught since she is a manager and performs audits, court documents said. She reportedly told investigators she needed the money because she and her husband were behind on bills. But she also said she used the cash on tattoos and a trip to California and that she spent it all, police said. She was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of theft and two counts of fraudulent schemes.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.