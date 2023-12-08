Over 50+ search warrants served, but no arrests made in death of Preston Lord

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- While dozens of search warrants have been served, no arrests have been made over a month after Preston Lord’s death. In an update on Friday morning, Queen Creek police said over 50 warrants have been served, but an “extensive” amount of information must be analyzed and reviewed by authorities.

A town council meeting was held on Wednesday evening, with dozens wearing orange in support of Lord. Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley and the Town Council recognized Lord and his family during a moment of silence. “We have and we will continue to have moments of silence in Preston’s honor. I absolutely condemn this senseless act. Those that are responsible must be held accountable,” Mayor Wheatley said. “Seeking justice for Preston is the Queen Creek Police Department’s top priority.”

Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there are still many factors that are under investigation. Brice says the department is waiting for the medical examiner’s report, which “may still be months out.” “We have to have evidence to show how an action by a person or persons results in the outcome that we saw in this case. What I can share with you is this is a complex investigation and will be a complex prosecution,” Brice said in a statement. “We stand with the family of Preston. And we will not rest until we have a resolution.”

Many parents took the stand to express frustration during the meeting. Some parents said they are worried for their children’s safety, while others are frustrated with the length of the investigation. “I’m a little concerned with my daughters going out at night, and I would like them to feel safe again,” one parent said.

Lord was brutally attacked outside a Halloween party on Oct. 28. and died two days later. An estimated 100 to 200 people were at the party, and adults were present when authorities arrived. Lord’s aunt said the teen suffered major injuries, including a severe brain injury. He was a junior at Combs High School and on the varsity basketball team.

Anonymous tips, including images and video regarding the incident, can be submitted to QCPD at p3tips.com/952. Photos or videos can be submitted to fbi.gov/prestonlord. The FBI’s Toll-Free tipline is available at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be sent directly to QCPD at 480-358-3575 or QCPDInvestigators@QueenCreekAZ.gov.

Timeline of Events

Saturday, Oct. 28

9:07 p.m.: QCPD’s non-emergency line receives a call about a possible disturbance involving juveniles near 194th and Via Del Oro. Teens were seen leaving the area, but no illegal activity was observed, and officers were diverted to another call.

9:49 p.m.: QCPD receives a 911 call about an assault in the area of 194th Street and Via Del Rancho. Officers arrived within three minutes and found a teen lying in the roadway . They administered lifesaving efforts until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.

Monday, Oct. 30

Preston Lord passed away at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

QCPD announced that officers are investigating the teen’s death and that they are awaiting findings from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police also requested surveillance and doorbell camera video from a half-mile radius of the area between the hours of 6 and 10 p.m. on Oct. 28. Residents with video or other information are asked to call (480) 358-3500 or email QCPDInvestigators@QueenCreekAZ.gov

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Police announced the teen’s death is now being investigated as a homicide and that officers are working on several leads. QCPD Chief Randy Brice and Cmdr. Mark Newman also dispelled online rumors claiming that officers were already at the party when the attack occurred.

Monday, Nov. 6

QCPD provided a brief update on the investigation, calling it “complex and far-reaching due to the amount of people involved” while stressing that no arrests have been made.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Police said several search warrants have been executed as investigators work towards an arrest.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Lord’s classmates and friends held a candlelight vigil at Combs High School in San Tan Valley.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

QCPD announced that “multiple persons of interest” have been identified in Lord’s death. Chief Brice said the department had received hundreds of tips and that the investigation has included “extensive interviews, warrants and court orders.”

The FBI’s Phoenix Field Office joined the investigation and offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect or suspects. Anyone with photos, videos or other information is asked to visit fbi.gov/prestonlord or call the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Thursday, Nov. 16

A group of Queen Creek residents distributed “Light Up the Night” signs , which instruct families to light a candle until Thanksgiving Day for Lord, his family and the safety of all kids.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

QCPD confirms that no one has been arrested but that “significant progress” has been made in the investigation.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Community members are hosting a Light the Night Community Walk to mark one month since Lord was beaten.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Queen Creek holds town council meeting to discuss Lord’s death and provide updates on search warrants in investigation.

