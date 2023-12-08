Officer hospitalized after being involved in crash in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An officer is in the hospital after being involved in a crash in central Phoenix on Friday afternoon.

Police say an officer in an unmarked police vehicle was making a left turn near 27th and Glenrosa Avenues, just north of Indian School Road, when another driver hit them. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the intersection will be shut down as police clear the scene and investigate the crash.

