No weekend freeway closures scheduled for remainder of year in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Good news for Valley drivers! Freeways will be open for travel for the rest of the year. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, no major closures or weekend construction is scheduled through New Year’s weekend.

Officials say they’re avoiding full freeway closures due to holiday traffic and product deliveries. However, some construction work is still planned for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project this weekend. The westbound US 60 HOV lane ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for freeway lighting work. Drivers can instead use the primary ramp connecting the two freeways.

Drivers are advised to remain alert and cautious while driving through work zones. For more information about traffic updates, click or tap here.

