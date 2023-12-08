Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

No weekend freeway closures scheduled for remainder of year in Phoenix area

ADOT will resume freeway work after the new year.
ADOT will resume freeway work after the new year.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Good news for Valley drivers! Freeways will be open for travel for the rest of the year. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, no major closures or weekend construction is scheduled through New Year’s weekend.

Officials say they’re avoiding full freeway closures due to holiday traffic and product deliveries. However, some construction work is still planned for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project this weekend. The westbound US 60 HOV lane ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for freeway lighting work. Drivers can instead use the primary ramp connecting the two freeways.

Drivers are advised to remain alert and cautious while driving through work zones. For more information about traffic updates, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
The young boy was found in the backyard pool Monday afternoon.
Toddler crawled through dog door before drowning in backyard pool, Gilbert police say
Some Arizona residents are now thousands of dollars richer.
Several winning Powerball tickets sold at gas stations, stores across Arizona

Latest News

Later Friday afternoon, Hobbs announced Operation SECURE, which will create a border security...
Gov. Hobbs launches ‘Operation SECURE’ amid border surge; will visit Lukeville on Saturday
A heavy police presence could be seen through the early morning hours.
Deadly shooting under investigation in central Phoenix
Authorities describe the suspect as a 5-foot-10 to 5-11 man with a medium to heavy build.
Man tried to abduct woman near University of Arizona campus, police say
Prescott businesses are getting ready for the annual New Year's Eve Whiskey Row boot drop!
Prescott businesses preparing for New Year's Eve Whiskey Row boot drop
Gift Card
Arizona attorney general announces 8 arrests made in gift card cloning scheme