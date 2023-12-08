Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

‘The most horrible way a mother could find her child’: Woman talks about finding 16-year-old daughter slain

Authorities are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old Texas cheerleader. (Source: KHOU/FAMILY PHOTOS/VIDEOS/CNN)
By KHOU staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDNA, Texas (KHOU) - In a small Texas town, Jacquelin Medina said she is grieving the loss of her only child, Lizbeth, who was only 16 years old.

“The most horrible way a mother could find her child,” Medina said. “She was murdered in cold blood. It should have been a great day because she was involved in the Christmas parade. She was going to be with the cheer squad.”

But on Tuesday, Lizbeth Medina never made it to that parade.

Her mother said she came home to their apartment, only to find her daughter dead.

“I lost it. She was my world, my everything. Everywhere, everything I do was for her,” Medina said.

According to Edna police, officers along with the Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers said they are investigating what they believe to be a capital murder case.

Police are sharing limited details on what happened.

“Someone dared to go in and just rip my daughter away from me. It just kills me,” Medina said.

Medina said she feels broken.

“I just want answers to why they would do this to an amazing little girl who would never hurt anyone, wouldn’t dare to hurt anyone,” she said.

Medina said she’s praying for justice for her little girl.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
The young boy was found in the backyard pool Monday afternoon.
Toddler crawled through dog door before drowning in backyard pool, Gilbert police say
Some Arizona residents are now thousands of dollars richer.
Several winning Powerball tickets sold at gas stations, stores across Arizona

Latest News

Prescott is celebrating 62 years of lighting the Yavapai County courthouse.
Come visit Arizona's Christmas City
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 12/8/2023
Windy day for Phoenix
November 2023 mug shot for Leonardo Santiago, 21, who faces first-degree murder charges.
Phoenix police link homicide suspect to second murder
While not all Christmas Angel tags get chosen, the Forgotten Angel Toy Drive ensures every...
Help give a child a happy Christmas through Forgotten Angel Toy Drive