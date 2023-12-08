Your Life
Man tried to abduct woman near University of Arizona campus, police say

Authorities describe the suspect as a 5-foot-10 to 5-11 man with a medium to heavy build.
Authorities describe the suspect as a 5-foot-10 to 5-11 man with a medium to heavy build.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -- Authorities are looking for a suspect who reportedly tried to abduct a woman near the University of Arizona campus late Thursday.

Authorities say it happened around 8 p.m. near 8th Street and Mountain Avenue. According to police, the victim was walking alone when she noticed a driver following her. The suspect allegedly parked his vehicle, got out and tried to grab her from behind. Investigators say the victim dropped to the ground and began to scream while he let her go and drove off. She was uninjured.

Authorities describe the suspect as a 5-foot-10 to 5-11 man with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing an orange fleece hoodie and driving a dark blue or purple four-door vehicle. It could be a Toyota Prius with tinted windows and dents along the front, according to police.

The University of Arizona Police Department is also involved in the investigation. Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

