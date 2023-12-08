Man temporarily escapes from Phoenix police station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is back in custody after he temporarily escaped from a Phoenix police station on Thursday evening. Investigators say just before 8 p.m., a man was being processed for felony warrants at the Cactus Park Precinct, near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road. During the process, authorities reportedly lost sight of the suspect after he ran out of a back door.

Officers surrounded the building, while others began to search a nearby neighborhood. Around 8:45 p.m., residents at a gas station noticed a man in handcuffs and detained him until police arrived. The suspect was taken to the hospital for precaution. When he’s released, he’ll be booked into jail for additional felony charges, along with his warrants for aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Authorities are still investigating how the man escaped from the station.

