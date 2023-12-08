Feds: Engineer in Williams derailment not qualified to operate train of that size

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Federal officials released a report on Friday into the cause of a train derailment that happened six months ago near Williams. Investigators point to human error, specifically improper use of certain control systems and potential lack of training.

“This report actually identifies a concern or problem that we’ve been trying to bring to the attention of the state Legislature, the FRA and other bodies, to help us improve the training,” said Scott Jones, director of the Arizona State Legislative Board for the SMART Union transportation division. That’s the international association of sheet metal, air, rail and transportation workers.

Around midnight on Thursday, June 8, a BNSF train derailed just east of Williams in Coconino County, heavily damaging 20 freight cars that were carrying new cars, trucks and vans. No hazardous materials were involved, and no one was hurt.

On Friday, six months after the incident, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) released a 1,100-page accident report. According to the report, the train heading from Kansas City, Kansas, to Barstow, California, was pulling 167 cars of various types, was 11,374 feet long, and weighed 15,519 tons (31,038,000 lbs.).

“[The railroad companies are] essentially doubling the size of trains, cutting folks who do the inspection on the trains and doing a lot of unnecessary cuts just to save money,” said Jones, who’s also a certified locomotive engineer with BNSF. “And what they’ve done now is taken us from what we are used to and trained to run, as a 7,000-foot, 6,500-ton train, which is very manageable ... we’re seeing trains in excess of 16,000 feet now running through Arizona.”

The FRA report says that just before the accident, the lead locomotives and two others in the middle of the train were being operated together in dynamic braking, which is a system that helps slow or control the speed of the train, while the rear locomotive was in an idle position. About 90 seconds before the derailment, as the train was going downhill, the engineer ordered the mid-train locomotives to also be placed in idle.

Due to the grade changes and reduced braking power in the middle of the train, the report says freight cars behind those locomotives accelerated. The 83rd freight car, which was right behind the middle locomotive, then derailed along with 19 others behind it.

A photo taken by investigators shows a broken knuckle that had connected two freight cars together. (USDOT/FRA)

“In this case, the head end of the train was starting to go up a grade, and the rear of the train was just catching up and topping over in descending grade, and that all came in and scattered the cars off the track,” Jones said.

The train was traveling at approximately 40 miles per hour when the emergency brake was activated. Once the train came to a full stop, a relief crew at a blocked road crossing reported that multiple freight cars were “on the ground.”

“In this particular train, you have what are called auto racks, and they have a lot of play within the drawbars that connect the cars together,” Jones explained. “That can create a slinky action, if you will ... and that makes it very difficult to handle the train. It’s like a little bowling ball going back and forth.”

In conclusion, the FRA report found that the engineer operating the train didn’t use the brakes properly and the train was more than two times the size they were qualified to operate. “How could you say it is their fault when they were not properly trained or equipped to run a train this size?” Jones said. “This is where we are today in the industry; cut costs and cut everything.”

