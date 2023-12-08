Deadly shooting under investigation in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are investigating after a person was found shot in a central Phoenix neighborhood early Friday.

Officers were called out to the area of 26th Avenue and Pierson Street around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who was seriously injured. He was pronounced dead in the scene. A few minutes later, police found the shooting scene closer to 27th and Missouri avenues. At this time, detectives are still working to determine what led up to the incident. A heavy police presence is expected to last throughout the morning.

