Deadly shooting under investigation in central Phoenix

A heavy police presence could be seen through the early morning hours.
A heavy police presence could be seen through the early morning hours.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are investigating after a person was found shot in a central Phoenix neighborhood early Friday.

Officers were called out to the area of 26th Avenue and Pierson Street around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who was seriously injured. He was pronounced dead in the scene. A few minutes later, police found the shooting scene closer to 27th and Missouri avenues. At this time, detectives are still working to determine what led up to the incident. A heavy police presence is expected to last throughout the morning.

