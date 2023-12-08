A cool weekend ahead for Phoenix, the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the ridge of high pressure that brought us the very warm weather this week weakens and moves eastward, we’re seeing a series of storms set up to pass to the north of Arizona. While the storms don’t seem like much in the way of weathermakers for the state, we will get some breezes and some cooler temperatures, especially once we get on the back side of the systems.

There is a wind advisory posted from the northern reaches of the Colorado River in western Arizona for Saturday. We’re expecting peak winds around 45 miles per hour at times, with sustained winds in the 20-30 mph range.

Saturday will also be a breezy day in the Valley, and we’ll see highs in the upper 60s, which is about normal for this time of year. Sunday should also feature highs in the upper 60s to near 70, and we’ll be a couple of degrees warmer next week. But the weather pattern will stay very quiet and benign.

On this day in 2007, heavy rain flooded through Tonto Creek, northeast of the Valley, and about 500 homes were stranded because of flooded roadways.

