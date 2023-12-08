Community Leader Wins Pay It Forward In Sun Lakes

SUN LAKES, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - We paid it forward to Vivienne Johnson, who is the Mayor of Robson Reserve in Sun Lakes.

Her Friend Fran nominated her and said, “Just recently the bell choir was coming over and she hand wrote 300 invitations to all the residents here. The amazing thing is she is 102 today and she can go to all these places. She is somebody that when there is somebody new, she gets to know them. She is well liked by the staff, I just think she deserves this award.”

You heard it right, Vivienne just recently turned 102 years old. She has a zest for life, and it shows in how she treats others in her community. Because of her kindness and hard work, her friend Fran wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

We walked up to Vivienne and surprised her, “Hi Vivienne, how are you? I nominated you for the Pay It Forward award. For the what? Am I going to get $500? You might have to earn it. I might not have time.”

When new people move in to Robson Reserve, you can count on Vivienne to take care of them and make sure they make a comfortable move. Where does she find her energy every day?

Vivienne said, “I just work on it. It’s just there, I work on it. I go to aerobics every day, I refuse to get old.”

