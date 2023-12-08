Come celebrate the holidays in Arizona’s ‘Christmas Town’

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s a lot to see and celebrate in Prescott, a city of 47,000, nestled with one of the most majestic views in all of Arizona. New businesses keep popping up in the historic downtown area surrounding the beautiful Yavapai County Courthouse.

While its spectacular light show and parade kicked the Christmas season., thousands will come out for Acker Night, a big, musical block party! We’re introducing you to one of the acts and tell you about the event that raises money for young musicians.

German-like Holiday Spirit!

We also got introduced to the Christmas Village & ChristkindlMarket, a traditional German Christmas market that features food, crafts and fun for kids. Not to mention Hanukkah and the New Year’s Eve boot drop, so get ready to shake your belly like a bowl full of jelly!

Inspired by a centuries-old European tradition, it features holiday gift items from more than 20 local vendors, German-style foods, a beer & mulled wine garden, Santa, Clydesdale horse-drawn wagon rides and music.

So what’s a Christkind?

Christkind is a fairy princess-like character dressed in gold and white robes with a crown upon her golden locks. She is the namesake of the Christkindlmarket. Christkind folklore dates back to the 1500s and stems from traditional customs. Parades during the holiday season were guided by one “grand” angel, the Christkind.

Hello Acker Night!

Acker Night is an evening in which participating downtown businesses partner with local and national musical talent to bring you a fulfilling evening of music, food, and fun during the Christmas season while donating to a worthy cause.

Hanukkah isn’t forgotten about, either.

Prescott is Arizona’s designated “Christmas Town,” but the town’s Jewish community is also celebrating Hanukkah right now. The Chabad of Prescott joined Good Morning Arizona to tell us about the menorah lighting this weekend.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.