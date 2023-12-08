Breezy Friday in store for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Plan on a chilly start to your morning in Phoenix with temperatures in the 40s and 50s!

Highs will climb to around 72 on Friday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

A dry trough will swing into the state today and Saturday, knocking temperatures down statewide. Plan on windy conditions and western Arizona for the next 24 hours, with gusts of 40+ miles per hour possible.

We will see breezy conditions in Phoenix on Saturday and around the state, but the wind won’t be too aggressive.

The system is dry and does not look like it will bring any rain or snow to the state, just cooler temperatures and the wind mentioned.

Highs will dip to the upper 60s in Phoenix on Saturday and quickly return to the 70s by Sunday and into next week. Have a great day!

